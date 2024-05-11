UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.30.

NYSE ULS opened at $36.68 on Tuesday. UL Solutions has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $37.02.

In other UL Solutions news, Director James M. Shannon purchased 7,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,976. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jennifer F. Scanlon acquired 89,285 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $2,499,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James M. Shannon bought 7,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,976. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 199,997 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,916 in the last 90 days.

UL Solutions Company Profile

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

