Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

UGP has been the topic of several other research reports. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ultrapar Participações from $5.30 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultrapar Participações presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.37.

UGP traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.70. 1,258,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,165. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38. Ultrapar Participações has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 1.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.0723 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from Ultrapar Participações’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 254.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

