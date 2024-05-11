Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Shares Gap Down to $5.28

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.28, but opened at $4.85. Ultrapar Participações shares last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 715,460 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ultrapar Participações from $5.30 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultrapar Participações currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.37.

Ultrapar Participações Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultrapar Participações Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.0723 dividend. This is a positive change from Ultrapar Participações’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UGP. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 175.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,471,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,696 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 25,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 227,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 73,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

Featured Stories

