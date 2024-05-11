Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Up 120.4% in April

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 120.4% from the April 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 773,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Unicharm Stock Up 0.8 %

UNICY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.38. 84,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,462. Unicharm has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.62.

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter. Unicharm had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 9.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unicharm will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Unicharm Company Profile

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacturing and sale of wellness, feminine, baby and children, kirei, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. The company's baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brand names; and wellness care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree and Charmnap brand.

