United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.89

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.89 and last traded at $47.19, with a volume of 1664280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.99.
The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.46 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.68.
United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. United States Cellular’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.
United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.
