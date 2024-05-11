United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.89

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.89 and last traded at $47.19, with a volume of 1664280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.99.

United States Cellular Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.46 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.68.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. United States Cellular’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About United States Cellular

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in United States Cellular by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,463 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

