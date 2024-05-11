Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Mizuho from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential downside of 33.07% from the stock’s previous close.

UPST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.78.

UPST traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $25.40. 5,377,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,772,545. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average is $29.15. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $72.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 2.01.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $140.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.28 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 27.89% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. Analysts forecast that Upstart will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $33,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,982,405.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $33,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,090 shares in the company, valued at $11,982,405.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $1,578,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 893,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,510,510.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,272 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Upstart by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Upstart by 173.2% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 82,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 52,457 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,128,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,698,000 after purchasing an additional 115,057 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Upstart by 288.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 79,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 59,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

