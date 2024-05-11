Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.07 EPS

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $1.07, Zacks reports. Vacasa had a positive return on equity of 67.88% and a negative net margin of 33.68%. The firm had revenue of $209.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.00) EPS.

Vacasa Stock Down 8.0 %

VCSA stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.71. Vacasa has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $16.80. The company has a market cap of $134.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 12,500 shares of Vacasa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $114,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,170.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $346,125. 11.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Vacasa from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vacasa from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities downgraded Vacasa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vacasa from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and its Guest App. Vacasa, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

