Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.07 EPS

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $1.07, Zacks reports. Vacasa had a positive return on equity of 67.88% and a negative net margin of 33.68%. The firm had revenue of $209.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.00) EPS.
Vacasa Stock Down 8.0 %
VCSA stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.71. Vacasa has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $16.80. The company has a market cap of $134.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.74.
Insider Transactions at Vacasa
In related news, major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 12,500 shares of Vacasa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $114,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,170.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $346,125. 11.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Vacasa
Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and its Guest App. Vacasa, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.
