Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (NASDAQ:WGMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 448,200 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the April 15th total of 295,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 449,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,678,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF by 1,589.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 19,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 18,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WGMI opened at $14.20 on Friday. Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $22.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.70.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF Company Profile

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (WGMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides active exposure to companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue from bitcoin mining operations and/or services related to bitcoin mining. WGMI was launched on Feb 7, 2022 and is managed by Valkyrie.

