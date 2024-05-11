Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,851 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 228,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,651,000 after purchasing an additional 19,971 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,669,000. Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 24,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in United Parcel Service by 289.9% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 60,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 44,760 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $147.37. 2,504,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,473,430. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $192.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

