Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires 56 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in McKesson by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK stock traded up $4.79 on Friday, hitting $559.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,040. The company has a market capitalization of $72.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.28 and a fifty-two week high of $566.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $532.24 and its 200-day moving average is $494.58.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Argus increased their price objective on McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.47.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

