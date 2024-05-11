Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,627 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Searle & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 222,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 40,969 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE BK traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $58.44. 3,255,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,681,222. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

