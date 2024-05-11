Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys 1,700 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 335.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 63,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 49,145 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 916,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,532 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 121,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after purchasing an additional 19,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 339,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,184,000 after purchasing an additional 72,452 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.29.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.40. 979,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,724. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $131.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.49.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

