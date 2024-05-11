Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Baldwin Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Baldwin Insurance Group

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $29,998.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,657 shares in the company, valued at $309,479.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 62,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $1,812,483.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,516.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 1,033 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $29,998.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,657 shares in the company, valued at $309,479.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRP traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.99. 565,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.75. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $284.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.00 million. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. On average, analysts predict that The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.