Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 67.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USXF. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,585,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,016,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 340,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 126.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 339,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 189,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 279,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after acquiring an additional 23,873 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of USXF traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.18. 44,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,843. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.78. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $32.77 and a twelve month high of $45.47. The company has a market capitalization of $980.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1057 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.