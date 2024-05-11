Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases 170 Shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J&J Snack Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in J&J Snack Foods in the third quarter worth $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in J&J Snack Foods during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 6.7% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $92,331.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,261,178.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JJSF traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.39. 56,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,795. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.41. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52-week low of $133.23 and a 52-week high of $177.71. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.54.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $359.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.08 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.22%.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Tuesday.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

