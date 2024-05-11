Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases 28 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Terril Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 21,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,786,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 354,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,683,000 after purchasing an additional 17,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $11.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $760.00. 2,082,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,412. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $761.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $676.24. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $419.80 and a twelve month high of $800.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.31 billion, a PE ratio of 111.97, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective (up from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

