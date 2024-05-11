Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,900 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 214.1% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE GIS traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,398,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,274. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

