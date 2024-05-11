Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases 532 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Acushnet by 8.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 965,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,221,000 after buying an additional 71,263 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 545,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,915,000 after acquiring an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 1.1% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 396,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 386,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,497,000 after purchasing an additional 94,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Francis Duke, Jr. sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $1,093,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,472 shares in the company, valued at $8,391,959.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 9,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $580,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,340.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Francis Duke, Jr. sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $1,093,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,391,959.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Stock Performance

NYSE:GOLF traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,503. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.88. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $70.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.16 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on GOLF. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

