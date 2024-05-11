Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,265 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,616,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $374,207,000 after buying an additional 967,777 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 57.8% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,043,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,143,000 after buying an additional 1,480,655 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,524,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,476,000 after acquiring an additional 50,731 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Etsy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,194,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,118,000 after acquiring an additional 48,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,177,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,419,000 after purchasing an additional 61,677 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $108,681.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $49,507.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,208.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $108,681.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $183,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,968 shares of company stock worth $4,836,827 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Etsy from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Etsy from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.96.

Read Our Latest Report on ETSY

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of ETSY traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.92. 3,124,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,978,151. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.60 and a 1-year high of $102.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.90 and a 200-day moving average of $71.38.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.30 million. Etsy had a net margin of 10.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.