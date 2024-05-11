Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.11. 3,425,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,453,828. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.45. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $169.80. The company has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

