Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,747 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,721 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,010,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,010,244,000 after buying an additional 263,994 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Workday by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,153 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,950,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $848,726,000 after purchasing an additional 78,352 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Workday by 47.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,021,000 after buying an additional 872,288 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Workday by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,629,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $564,976,000 after acquiring an additional 206,112 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.61.

Workday stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.34. 1,582,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,561. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.70 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total transaction of $916,918.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total transaction of $2,265,569.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,356 shares in the company, valued at $17,797,342.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

