Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 3,380 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,198 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 78,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,448 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in Walmart by 26.6% in the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 252,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,398,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 32.5% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,117,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $338,602,000 after purchasing an additional 518,896 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 48,468 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.48. The stock had a trading volume of 12,356,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,164,416. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $48.34 and a one year high of $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.38%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Europe increased their target price on Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walmart from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $1,687,250.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,076,892 shares in the company, valued at $236,187,943.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,045,631. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

