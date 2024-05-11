Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 771 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $306.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,786,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,200. The company has a market capitalization of $205.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $268.18 and a 1-year high of $387.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.89.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $1,422,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,781 shares in the company, valued at $13,518,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,518,796. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective (down from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

