Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 94.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 276,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,136,000 after purchasing an additional 134,243 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,093,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the third quarter worth $6,515,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,624,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 35.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,017,000 after buying an additional 35,083 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $122.02. The company had a trading volume of 134,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,399. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.19. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.71 and a 52-week high of $156.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.83.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.29). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $323.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IPAR. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Articles

