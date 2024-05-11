VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Purchased by Iams Wealth Management LLC

Iams Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,783,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,439,000 after buying an additional 1,140,029 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,504,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,451,000 after purchasing an additional 418,536 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,062,000 after purchasing an additional 845,137 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,340,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,600,000 after purchasing an additional 323,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,271,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,763,000 after buying an additional 164,926 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

BATS:MOAT traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $88.25. The stock had a trading volume of 492,962 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.03.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

