VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Shares Acquired by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the third quarter valued at $172,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA REMX opened at $54.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.72. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a one year low of $44.02 and a one year high of $88.48. The company has a market capitalization of $361.25 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.39.

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

