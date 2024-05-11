Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,282.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 983.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VDE opened at $130.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.08. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $105.51 and a 12-month high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.