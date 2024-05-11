Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEU. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,708. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $59.53. The stock has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.97 and a 200-day moving average of $55.75.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.