Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $118.16

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $118.16 and last traded at $118.08, with a volume of 134418 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.72.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.61 and a 200 day moving average of $112.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSS. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2,513.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 819,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,215,000 after acquiring an additional 787,704 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,249,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,742,000 after purchasing an additional 628,889 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,131.2% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 446,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,410,000 after purchasing an additional 410,621 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 13,428.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 315,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,830,000 after purchasing an additional 312,884 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 392,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,142,000 after purchasing an additional 247,124 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

