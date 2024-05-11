Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Watershed Private Wealth LLC

Watershed Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,120 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.6% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,819,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,391,677. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.43. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.52. The firm has a market cap of $131.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

