Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 4.2% of Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,252,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,045,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 11,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $343.81. 568,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $252.08 and a fifty-two week high of $348.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $339.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.74.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.