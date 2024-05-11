Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,903,000. Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VHT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $262.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,947. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $271.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

