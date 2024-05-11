Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) is Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 4.1% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $19,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,562,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,743,167. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.81. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.24.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
