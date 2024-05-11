Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Holdings Raised by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 78.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,995 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 34,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 909,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,742,000 after purchasing an additional 63,848 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,287,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,602,000 after purchasing an additional 61,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 29,744 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,393,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,627. The firm has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $61.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

