Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 199,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $47,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $309,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 49.1% in the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $205,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $258.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,922,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,777. The company has a market cap of $387.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.40 and a 200-day moving average of $240.31. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $261.07.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

