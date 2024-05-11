Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) CEO Yakov Faitelson Sells 284,211 Shares of Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $12,854,863.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,715,662.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Varonis Systems Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of VRNS opened at $44.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 61,428.6% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 86,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,256,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,978,000 after purchasing an additional 155,040 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 96.4% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 12.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VRNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Stories

