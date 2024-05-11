Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF) Short Interest Update

Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,200 shares, a growth of 180.1% from the April 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Varta Stock Performance
OTCMKTS VARGF remained flat at $20.20 on Friday. Varta has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.60.
Varta Company Profile
