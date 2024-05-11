Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTE) Short Interest Update

Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the April 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 328,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Vast Renewables Stock Performance
Shares of VSTE opened at $3.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80. Vast Renewables has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $14.00.
Vast Renewables Company Profile
