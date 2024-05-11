Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTE) Short Interest Update

Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the April 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 328,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Vast Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of VSTE opened at $3.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80. Vast Renewables has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Get Vast Renewables alerts:

Vast Renewables Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Vast Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vast Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.