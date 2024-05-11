Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) CEO William John Miller Sells 30,000 Shares

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $1,145,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,091 shares in the company, valued at $19,671,325.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

William John Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, William John Miller sold 24,201 shares of Veeco Instruments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $854,295.30.

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a one year low of $20.44 and a one year high of $40.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $173.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1,311.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on VECO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

