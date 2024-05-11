Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Veeva Systems by 81.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $203.78. 541,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,260. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.21 and a 1-year high of $236.90. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 63.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.71 and its 200 day moving average is $202.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Veeva Systems

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,013 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.