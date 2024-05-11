Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEVFree Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Veeva Systems by 81.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $203.78. 541,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,260. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.21 and a 1-year high of $236.90. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 63.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.71 and its 200 day moving average is $202.12.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEVGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.90.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,013 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

