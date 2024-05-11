Velas (VLX) Price Down 9.5% This Week

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $37.65 million and $824,005.87 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00055056 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00011622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00019689 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00014177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00009376 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001062 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,588,344,498 coins. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

