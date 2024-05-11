Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Vera Bradley stock opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.24. The company has a market cap of $230.08 million, a P/E ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.89.
Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $133.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.06 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.
Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.
