Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Vera Bradley Trading Up 1.1 %

Vera Bradley stock opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.24. The company has a market cap of $230.08 million, a P/E ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.89.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $133.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.06 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vera Bradley

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 17.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,013,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 151,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,345,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 12,523 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 127,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 33,306 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Featured Stories

