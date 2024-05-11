Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VCEL. TheStreet upgraded Vericel from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vericel presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Shares of VCEL opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.76. Vericel has a 12-month low of $30.18 and a 12-month high of $53.05.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Vericel had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vericel will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sean C. Flynn sold 8,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $367,852.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $780,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,708,739.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sean C. Flynn sold 8,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $367,852.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,996 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vericel by 86.1% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Vericel by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Vericel during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vericel by 3.6% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

