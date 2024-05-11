VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at CIBC

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$9.25 to C$12.70 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday.
VerticalScope Price Performance
VerticalScope Company Profile
VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides digital advertising services comprising direct advertising campaigns serve primarily in original equipment manufacturers, retailers, and insurance providers; programmatic advertising which includes the monetization of display and video impressions, and private marketplace and programmatic guaranteed advertising; and custom content solutions that manages and produces branded content for advertisers, including product reviews, articles, e-mail features, and short videos; and provides e-commerce solutions.
