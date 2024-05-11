Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $56.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VERV opened at $6.01 on Thursday. Verve Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $21.42. The company has a market cap of $504.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.83.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 1,226.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 305.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VERV. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $248,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 8.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 212,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 17,277 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 10.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 18.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

