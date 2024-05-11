Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Victory Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 77.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Victory Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Victory Capital to earn $5.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

Victory Capital stock traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,861. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.92. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $52.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.20 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

