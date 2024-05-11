VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,902,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591,247 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 99.53% of VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF worth $125,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of UCRD stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $20.74. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,603. VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $21.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average is $20.72.

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.0629 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (UCRD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that employs a proprietary ESG and credit rating methodology to select investment-grade corporate bonds. UCRD was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

