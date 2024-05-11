VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 3.35% of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CID opened at $33.04 on Friday. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $28.43 and a 12-month high of $33.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.40.

Get VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.2323 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%.

About VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market stocks outside the US, screened for positive earnings and high dividend yield, and weighted inversely by volatility. CID was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.