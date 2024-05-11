Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Short Interest Up 283.8% in April

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,300 shares, an increase of 283.8% from the April 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Viomi Technology Trading Up 1.5 %
VIOT opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Viomi Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09.
About Viomi Technology
