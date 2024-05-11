Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 115.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRDN

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRDN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,260. Viridian Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 23.99 and a quick ratio of 18.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.63. The company has a market capitalization of $887.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75,737.85% and a negative return on equity of 92.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.61) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 9.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 71.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $264,000.

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.